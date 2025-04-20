Morgan Stanley Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $17.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE DV opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $33,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

