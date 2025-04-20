Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.18 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

