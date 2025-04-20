National Bank Financial Forecasts Lundin Mining Q1 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0634 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

