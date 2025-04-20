National Bank (NBHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $107.47 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $35.48 on Friday. National Bank has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

