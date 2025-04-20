Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares during the quarter. Natuzzi makes up about 3.5% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 16.01% of Natuzzi worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

