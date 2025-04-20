Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:NLOP opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

