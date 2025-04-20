NET Power (NPWR) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NET Power to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NET Power alerts:

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NET Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NET Power and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -2.95 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -0.84

NET Power’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NET Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 96 606 847 36 2.52

NET Power presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.85%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 26.95%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NET Power beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.