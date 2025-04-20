NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $127.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.07.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $153.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

NetApp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 5,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 880,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in NetApp by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after purchasing an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in NetApp by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after purchasing an additional 654,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.