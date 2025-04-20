Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,126.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.38.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $973.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $954.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

