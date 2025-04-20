NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Short Interest Update

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 308,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $1,074,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. This represents a 48.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,352,479 shares of company stock valued at $50,670,217 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Stock Up 3.5 %

NPCE opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

