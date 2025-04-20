NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.53. 23,076,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 56,126,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

