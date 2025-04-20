Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Niu Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
NIU opened at $2.91 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $225.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.01.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
