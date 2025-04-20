Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,172,900 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 1,476,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,729.0 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
NNFSF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Nongfu Spring has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
