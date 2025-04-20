Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,172,900 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 1,476,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,729.0 days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

NNFSF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Nongfu Spring has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Get Nongfu Spring alerts:

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.