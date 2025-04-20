Northland Capmk Has Optimistic Outlook of Sezzle Q4 Earnings

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sezzle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million.
Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 8.73. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $79.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
