Northland Capmk Has Optimistic Outlook of Sezzle Q4 Earnings

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sezzle in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.83 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 8.73. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $79.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.