Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.