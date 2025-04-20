NTV Asset Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $367.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.97.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

