NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.51.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

