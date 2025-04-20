NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.8% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,056,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

