NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Acquired Rep. Dwight Evans

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on April 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CETERA” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 4/3/2025.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 31.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.