Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Apr 20th, 2025

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPIGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.58. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

