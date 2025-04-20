Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.58. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

About Office Properties Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

