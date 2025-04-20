Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 12.2 %
NASDAQ:OPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.58. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
