Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ONCT opened at $0.53 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.