OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $4.17 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.
About OpGen
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.