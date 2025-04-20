OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OppFi were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OppFi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in OppFi by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 123,438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OppFi by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get OppFi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Citizens Jmp cut OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE OPFI opened at $8.29 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.95 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OppFi news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $93,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,575. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $726,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,908.81. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,831 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,846. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OppFi Company Profile

(Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.