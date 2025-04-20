Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 541,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

