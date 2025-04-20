Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLA. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLA

Orla Mining Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,125.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,065,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,578,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Orla Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,475,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,944,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.