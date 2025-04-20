Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLA shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Paul Schmidt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$659,660.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$2,650,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,399 shares of company stock worth $5,067,805. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.65 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$16.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

