OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q1 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.23.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
