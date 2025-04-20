OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q1 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

