Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.11 and last traded at $93.78. 83,698,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 72,574,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.60, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $11,769,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

