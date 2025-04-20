Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $18.80 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $267.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at $16,574,484.99. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

