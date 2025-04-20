Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.79.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,920. This trade represents a 7.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 812.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

