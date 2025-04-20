Pegasystems (PEGA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter. Pegasystems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $68.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.22. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,581.50. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

