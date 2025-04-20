Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $26.39 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

