Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $26.39 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.
