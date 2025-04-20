PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $520.42 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Abbie Tidmore sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $273,705.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $500,238.90. This represents a 35.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

