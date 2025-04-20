PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,189. This represents a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

