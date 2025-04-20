Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.13. 53,854,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 40,458,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 431,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 366,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

