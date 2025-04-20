PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.