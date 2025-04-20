PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $49.00.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
