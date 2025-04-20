Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Price

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 411.1% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 90,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 70,253 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

