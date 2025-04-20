Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 867,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 298.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 207,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 593.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,935. This trade represents a 66.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock worth $19,815,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

