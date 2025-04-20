Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $5.75 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Playtika by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 241,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 1,109,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Playtika by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 150,878 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,160,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Playtika by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 299,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
