Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $19,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $205,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,206.72. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

