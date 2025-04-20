Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $62,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,553,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,720,000 after purchasing an additional 635,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 572,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,464,000.

NYSE:POR opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

