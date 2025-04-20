Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

PW stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

