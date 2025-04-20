Premier Financial (PFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

