Promising Green Energy Stocks To Research – April 18th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks refer to shares in companies that produce, develop, or distribute renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These investments appeal to those looking to support sustainable and environmentally responsible practices while capitalizing on the growing global shift toward clean energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,286. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 288,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,768. The firm has a market cap of $331.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Mercer International has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $11.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 121,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 72,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,568. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,376. NWTN has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

