ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

