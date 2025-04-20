Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $295.75 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.93 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after buying an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,592,000 after buying an additional 749,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after buying an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

