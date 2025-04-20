Q1 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.10. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

