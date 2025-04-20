Q1 Earnings Estimate for ImmunityBio Issued By HC Wainwright

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunityBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunityBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

