Q1 Earnings Estimate for LHX Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LHX opened at $218.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day moving average is $223.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

